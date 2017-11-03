Suspicious item found at Penang Road identified as toy resembling a grenade: Police

SINGAPORE - The suspicious item found near the Istana has been identified as a toy that resembled a grenade, the police confirmed on Friday (Nov 3) afternoon.

The police had first said in a Facebook post at 4.15pm on Friday that they were attending to "a case of a suspicious item reported along Penang Road".

ST understands it was found near the junction of Penang Lane and Penang Road, after a caller made a report about it around 2pm.

When ST arrived at the scene around 4.40pm, Penang Lane was closed to traffic. Police said on Facebook that it was temporarily closed to facilitate police operations.

It was reopened to traffic hours later, with the police saying in an update at 5.17pm that it was once again accessible by motorists.

Police investigating grenade-shaped item found near Istana

The item was later determined to be a toy that looks like a grenade, police said. It was removed from the scene at about 5.20pm.

The police appealed to those with information on the case to call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.