Police investigating accident where woman is hit by car at traffic junction

The woman appeared stunned and was helped by the driver whose dash cam captured what happened.
The woman appeared stunned and was helped by the driver whose dash cam captured what happened.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM FACEBOOK/ROADS.SG
Published
48 min ago
lydialam@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - The police are investigating an accident captured in a viral video, where a woman was hit by a car turning right while she was crossing a traffic junction.

A clip on Facebook page Roads.Sg shows the woman first waiting at the junction, and then crossing the road when the lights turn green in her favour.

Before she can reach the middle of the road, however, a black Mercedes-Benz turning right hits her.

The sound of the impact can be heard in the clip. A person who appears to be the driver of the vehicle whose dash cam captured the footage is seen rushing over to help.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

The accident occurred at the junction of Holland Road and North Buona Vista Road at 11.58am on Friday (July 28).

The police told The Straits Times on Saturday that they were alerted to an accident at the junction, involving a car and a pedestrian.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it did not respond to the case.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

The haze fight: Committed to zero deforestation
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first
Are you unknowingly destroying your car's engine?
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice