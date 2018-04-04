Police ask American preacher who allegedly made anti-Muslim comments to return to Singapore for interview

SINGAPORE - Police have asked American preacher Lou Engle, who was alleged to have made anti-Muslim statements at an event here earlier this month, to come back to Singapore for an interview.

A statement on Wednesday (April 4) said that Mr Engle, who spoke at the Kingdom Invasion Conference 2018, had left Singapore shortly after the event ended. Mr Engle was invited to speak at the conference by Cornerstone Community Church.

"As investigations are ongoing, we are unable to comment further," the statement added.

Separately on Wednesday, senior pastor and co-founder of Cornerstone Yang Tuck Yoong apologised to the Muslim community for the insensitive comments made by Mr Engle, adding that he will not be invited for future events. He made these comments after a meeting with Mufti Mohd Fatris Bakaram and Muslim community leaders at the Singapore Islamic Hub.

In an article published on March 25, media website Rice reported that at the event, Mr Engle had said that "Muslims are taking over the south of Spain" and that he had a dream where he would "raise up the church all over Spain to push back a new modern Muslim movement".

In 2011, Mr Engle - who had once accused Muslims of "fuelling the demonic realm" - organised a 24-hour long event in Detroit, where more than 20,000 attendees prayed for Muslims to convert to Christianity.

Pastor Yong had originally defended Mr Engle's comments at the conference, claiming they were aimed at radical Islamic terrorism.

In September last year, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that it rejected work passes for two foreign Christian preachers who had made denigrating and inflammatory comments on other religions. The following month, three foreign Muslim preachers - who were scheduled to speak on a cruise going from Singapore to Aceh - were banned.

After the report on Mr Engle, MHA said it was investigating the incident and would take "firm action" if it was found that he had in fact made statements undermining religious harmony.

