Police arrest man for dangerous driving

The driver of a blue car caught on an in-car camera weaving in and out of traffic last Friday has been arrested for dangerous driving.

Police said on their Facebook page that the 23-year-old male driver was arrested the day after a police report was made on Sunday.

A video clip on the Facebook page "Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road" shows the blue car weaving dangerously through traffic on the Pan Island Expressway at high speeds.

The video had racked up 178,000 views as of yesterday.

Police said the incident happened on Jan 20 at about 5.45 pm.

"The man was believed to have weaved through traffic dangerously along PIE towards Tuas in a blue motorcar. A police report was lodged on Jan 22 and he was identified and arrested the next day."

Motorists charged with dangerous driving stand to lose their driving licence and are liable to a fine not exceeding $3,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 12 months. "Motorists are urged to drive safely and to abide strictly by traffic rules and regulations. For motorists who choose to endanger the safety of other road users, Traffic Police will not hesitate to take firm action against them," said the police statement.