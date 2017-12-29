Police arrest 56-year-old man filmed fighting with son-in-law in Hougang carpark

SINGAPORE - A 56-year-old man who got into a fight with his son-in-law at a carpark in Hougang earlier this month has been arrested, the police told The Straits Times on Friday (Dec 29).

A video showing part of the fight, posted by Facebook user Kelvin Ho on Thursday, went viral. It has since garnered more than 60,000 views and nearly 1,200 shares.

The incident occurred at the open-air carpark of Block 644, Hougang Avenue 8, at 6.38pm on Dec 9.

The video shows a woman in red waving what appears to be a baseball bat. ST understands that she is the partner of the 56-year-old man.

It is unclear what caused the dispute.

The Straits Times understands that the man was in his vehicle at the carpark with the woman, when they saw his son-in-law.

The older man alighted from his vehicle and got into a dispute with his son-in-law. He allegedly hit the man with the bat and was filmed shouting in Cantonese: "I want to chop you."

The video shows the woman waving the bat around, but she is not seen actually hitting anyone with it. A group of people were also filmed at the carpark, but ST understands they are mostly passers-by and unrelated to the dispute.

A passer-by called the police, and the 56-year-old man was arrested that same day in relation to a case of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

Police investigations are ongoing.