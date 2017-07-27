Police arrest 52-year-old man wielding chopper at Jurong West HDB block

SINGAPORE - A 52-year-old man seen in an online video wielding a chopper at a Housing Board block has been arrested in relation to a case of criminal intimidation.

The Straits Times understands that he became upset after a man sharing information about Uber services approached him at his home at a Jurong West HDB block last Friday (July 21).

A clip of the incident which has been making its rounds online shows the man, chopper in hand, approaching another man.

A woman believed to be his wife is seen wresting the chopper out of his hand as some passers-by watch.

The incident occurred at Block 759, Jurong West Street 74.

The police told The Straits Times on Thursday (July 27) that they were alerted to the case of criminal intimidation there at 9.11pm on July 21.

"A 52-year-old man was arrested in relation to the case, and police investigations are ongoing," said the spokesman.

ST understands that the incident arose after a man going door-to-door to share information about Uber's services approached the 52-year-old at this second-floor unit.

A dispute broke out between them. The 52-year-old later took a chopper from his home and approached the man downstairs.

There were no reported injuries.

ST has contacted Uber for more information.