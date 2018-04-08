PM on 5-day visit to China

The multilateral trading system that brought countries prosperity for decades will be severely undermined if a trade war erupts between the United States and China, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said.

"There will be no winners in a trade war," he noted in an interview with China's People's Daily newspaper ahead of a five-day working visit to China that begins today.

He will meet Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Vice-President Wang Qishan in Beijing, and attend the Boao Forum for Asia annual conference in Hainan, where he will have a meeting with President Xi Jinping.

