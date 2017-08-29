PM Lee visits Woodlands Checkpoint and Senoko Fishery Port to observe emergency response capabilities

SINGAPORE - Gunshots rang out at Senoko Fishery Port on Monday (Aug 28), as a gunman attacked the venue.

Fortunately, it was just an operational demonstration by the Home Team.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was there to watch the Home Team display its security capabilities.

He also visited the Woodlands Checkpoint, and shared a video of his trip's highlights on his Facebook page and Telegram channel on Tuesday (Aug 29).

In a separate post, PM Lee said he wanted to find out more about how the Home Team officers use technology in their operations, in line with the Smart Nation initiative.

"The Home Team has helped make Singapore one of the safest cities in the world. Their dedication, professionalism, and hard work give us peace of mind in our daily lives," he wrote.

"Your vigilance keeps us safe and secure. Thank you for watching our backs, and keep up the good work!"