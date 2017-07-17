PM Lee takes on dessert chef role

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong took on the role of dessert chef briefly yesterday, as he joined 700 Ang Mo Kio and Sengkang West residents at a Hari Raya celebration.

Before lunch was served, he used a long wooden paddle to stir dodol, a Malay dessert, that was being simmered in several woks.

Other MPs at the event (from right) were Mr Darryl David, Mr Ang Hin Kee, Senior Minister of State Koh Poh Koon, Dr Intan Azura Mokhtar, Mr Gan Thiam Poh from Ang Mo Kio GRC, and Senior Minister of State Lam Pin Min from Sengkang West single-member constituency.

PM Lee said in Malay that he hoped the event would strengthen bonds among residents. “It is a few weeks after Hari Raya, but it is not too late. We have good weather, we have good company,” he said.