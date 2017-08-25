PM Lee shares 'no good' takes from filming National Day Rally trailer

The trailer required Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to walk across the auditorium stage at ITE College Central, while informing viewers of the three main topics he would be talking about during his rally last Sunday. Mr Lee said it was difficult to recall his lines once he started walking.
Just how many "NG" (no good) takes did Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong require to film the trailer for his National Day Rally last Sunday?

In a 41-second video posted on his Telegram channel yesterday, Mr Lee revealed that he had "a few" of those last week.

"Thought it'd make for a nice #throwbackthursday to share," he said.

The trailer required him to walk across the auditorium stage at ITE College Central, while informing viewers of the three main topics he would be talking about during his rally last Sunday.

Mr Lee said it was difficult to recall his lines once he started walking.

The rally saw him highlight pre-schools, the fight against diabetes, and Smart Nation as the key building blocks to Singapore's future.

The Telegram channel, launched on Aug 11, is PM Lee's latest foray into social media. It currently has over 500 followers. His Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts have 1.18 million, 580,000 and 299,000 followers respectively.

