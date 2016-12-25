PM Lee, ministers and MPs wish Singaporeans a 'Merry Christmas' on social media

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has wished Singaporeans a "Merry Christmas", calling it a time when many gather with friends and family.

In a Facebook post on the morning of Christmas day (Dec 25), Mr Lee - who is currently on vacation in Japan - cited two instances where residents took their own initiative to spread the festive cheer.

Ang Mo Kio resident Hamzah Osman bought a Christmas tree and placed it at the lift lobby in his HDB block, while Mr Tan Koon Tat set up a homemade snowman and snow machine for his neighbours in Marsiling.

He shared a photo of jolly green "snowmen" outside the Botany Centre at the Singapore Botanic Gardens. "They add a festive touch to the Gardens, and they won't melt!" he joked.

Ministers and MPs also took the opportunity to send their greetings and highlight important messages on their respective Facebook accounts.

Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, for instance, tackled the topic of terrorism after last week's Berlin Christmas market attack.

"Terrorism will be with us everywhere for years to come. We have to do more to tackle it at its source, by finding lasting solutions to the religious and political conflicts in the Middle East and elsewhere," he wrote.

"...And we have to recover from setbacks, no matter how terrible. Regathering each time, reaching out, and rebuilding solidarity across communities."

Echoing Mr Shanmugaratnam's warning was Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, who chose to thank the Singapore Armed Forces and Home Team servicemen on duty over the festive period to protect the country.

Said Mr Ng: "All of us should remain vigilant, even as we celebrate the peace and security that we enjoy in Singapore."

Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam posted a video of him interacting with his Nee Soon residents during the Christmas festivities, while Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan on Saturday noted that the "roads are noticeably car-lite".

Others, such as Senior Minister of State Josephine Teo, shared heartwarming stories of how her family use Christmas to spend quality time together.

"The best gift ever is to see our children growing up to be fine young Singaporeans," wrote Mr Teo, who revealed that her son will be enlisting for National Service in January 2017.