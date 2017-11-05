PM Lee joins residents for annual tree planting exercise at Luxus Hills estate

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong joined some 300 Ang Mo Kio GRC and Sengkang West SMC residents on Sunday (Nov 5) morning at an annual tree planting event.

They braved the sun to plant a total of nine Cratoxylum maingayi (Maingay's Mempat) at Luxus Hills Park in Ang Mo Kio.

Children also showed off their colouring skills in a competition while other residents made sustainable gardening plant pots.

Ang Mo Kio GRC MP Intan Azura Mokhtar said that beyond just planting trees, she hopes residents will work together to care for plants and greenery "to achieve our vision of making Singapore our city in a garden".

In a Facebook post later, Mr Lee noted that Luxus Hills Park is sited on the former Seletar Hills rubber estate, and the National Parks Board has planted some new rubber trees in the area in tribute to its history.

"Singapore has long enjoyed greenery, but we need to be green ourselves. We are installing sustainable technologies like solar panels and LED corridor lights in HDB estates. These will help Singapore remain beautiful for years to come," he said.