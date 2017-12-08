PM Lee gets a feel of deejaying

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong tried his hand at deejaying during a visit to Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) radio station Kiss92 FM yesterday. Here, he is flanked by DJs Charmaine Yee (far left) and Carol Smith. "DJs have a demanding job - they have to track four different screens, and do many tasks simultaneously, to keep the show running smoothly," he later wrote in a Facebook post. At the media company, which includes The Straits Times in its stable of publications, PM Lee toured newsrooms and radio studios, including those that will house two new radio stations - 96.3 Hao FM and Money FM 89.3 - to be launched next month. He also saw a demonstration of NewsEd, a new SPH online portal to help students learn using the news. "I am glad that 16 schools have already expressed interest in using the portal," said PM Lee. He further wrote: "In this challenging media environment, with falling revenues, digital disruption and fake news, SPH has a tough job. But I am confident that SPH news outlets will continue to deliver reliable news and relevant content to the public."