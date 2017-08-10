PM Lee celebrates with Teck Ghee residents

With the colours of the Singapore flag streaking her hair and painted on her face, Madam Rosaline Koong burst into a lusty rendition of the national day song Home at Townsville Primary School.

Around her were some 1,500 other residents and students from Teck Ghee who were singing, waving the national flag or holding aloft red and white balloons, as they joined Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday morning in celebrating the nation's 52nd birthday.

To encourage her friends to take part in the annual Teck Ghee National Day Observance Ceremony, Madam Koong, 52, had arranged to meet some 30 of them at a nearby McDonald's outlet at 6am, where she bought them breakfast.

"It's the nation's birthday. I thought it would be nice to have breakfast and then come down here to celebrate," said the account executive.

The community spirit in the air was palpable as the crowd sang the National Anthem and National Day songs, including Chan Mali Chan and Munneru Valiba.

Said resident Kalaimohan R. J., 59: "This is like a birthday for everybody. It's so nice to see friends and neighbours of all races together."

Madam Siti Hajar, 43, who was there with her husband and three children, said it was the eighth time that the family was celebrating National Day by attending the Teck Ghee ceremony.

"We've lived here for over 20 years. This is like our kampung - you can feel the spirit," said Madam Siti, a medical professional.

PM Lee, who oversees the Teck Ghee ward in Ang Mo Kio GRC, was the guest of honour at the event.

After the performances, he and Mrs Lee mingled with residents in the school canteen as they enjoyed a breakfast of local treats such as roti prata, carrot cake and mee siam.