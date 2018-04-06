PM Lee calls for design thinking in the reimagining of Singapore

Calling for more design thinking in the reimagining of Singapore, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday described how such thinking shapes public transport, a "multi-level design problem".

On the surface, it looks like an engineering problem, he noted.

But it is also an economic problem - of setting up the right incentives for each stakeholder. Finally, it is a socio-political problem, as public transport can be an economic mobiliser and a social equaliser - and fare hikes have to be justified to the public, he noted. "We have to evaluate the trade-offs carefully and holistically, to decide what will work best, on the whole, for Singapore," he said at a forum at the Singapore University of Technology and Design.

Mr Lee was also asked about the design of the political system. He said it includes Non-Constituency MPs "because we wanted to have the advantages of a system where one party can be very strong, and yet will never completely shut out the others".

