Playgrounds in housing estates to reflect heritage

Creatures, real or otherwise, may have provided inspiration for some of the country's most iconic playgrounds like the dragon in Toa Payoh and the dove in Dakota Crescent, but the next generation of HDB playgrounds will look to its neighbourhood's past for ideas.

HDB said it intends to build thematic playgrounds that strengthen a town's identity by reflecting the heritage of the area.

A handful have already been built islandwide, including military-themed ones in Chua Chu Kang, where the Keat Hong Camp used to stand, and a maritime-themed one in Sembawang - in what is a nod to the town's past as a naval base.

Not all new playgrounds will be based on history, such as the Alice In Wonderland one in Queenstown.

The Housing Board expects to build a further nine thematic playgrounds by 2021.

