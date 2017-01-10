Plans to tweak Presidential Elections Act

Several changes spelling out the nuts and bolts of how presidential elections will be run were proposed in Parliament yesterday.

One tweak to the Presidential Elections Act will give presiden- tial hopefuls more time to submit their papers.

The Presidential Elections Committee will also have more time to vet their applications and decide if they qualify to run for office, while a Community Committee will be set up to assess whether a candidate belongs to a particular racial group.

MPs will debate these amendments next month. They are likely to pass the changes in time for the upcoming presidential election, due by the end of August.

