Plans for preventive measures after rooftop caper

The Ang Mo Kio Town Council is "exploring preventive measures" after students were seen climbing up to the roof of a multistorey carpark in Hougang.

A resident had taken a video of five students at the top of the five-storey carpark at Block 971A, Hougang Street 91, Lianhe Wanbao reported last Thursday.

The resident, who declined to give her name, said it was dangerous because there were no railings around the roof structure.

The students had climbed there and taken selfies at around 5pm last Wednesday, she said.

In response to queries, a spokesman for AMKTC, which oversees the area, told The Straits Times last Friday: "Our investigation shows that the students had climbed onto the roof of the multistorey carpark via the firehose reel.The respective school will be informed and the town council will be exploring preventive measures."

ST understands that a police report has been filed, and that the students said they had climbed up to the roof to retrieve a fallen wallet.

A resident in her 50s, who lives opposite the carpark, told Lianhe Wanbao that her daughter had seen them. "I looked outside and saw them taking selfies. Some were dancing, and I felt scared for them. If they tripped, they could fall off, and I can't even imagine what would happen then."

Other residents said they have often seen a group of secondary students playing noisily on the roof. They reportedly frequent the place between 3pm and 5pm.

Said a resident in his 50s who gave his name only as Mr Huang: "It is quieter here, and (my block) is near the carpark, so I can hear it all and it's very noisy."

Just this month, two girls were filmed running on a Jalan Kayu walkway roof. AMKTC, which also oversees that area, later blocked the access point to the roof.