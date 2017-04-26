Plans for new training methods, more career services

To help workers navigate the fast-changing job landscape, the labour movement will look at new training methods and provide more career guidance services.

People will be able to access career services through the new U Career Network starting from their student years, and later as they transit through different jobs, labour chief Chan Chun Sing said in a blog post yesterday.

Industry professionals, volunteers, community leaders and partners are being roped in to support working people - especially professionals, managers and executives - in their career development and if they move between jobs.

"We aim to walk with our working people throughout their life cycle," said Mr Chan.

The NTUC's training outfits - the Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) and LearningHub - will use new training methods to help working adults pick up new skills quicker, he said.

NTUC will also work with its 59 partner professional associations and 14 institutes of higher learning to improve access to training. For example, e2i signed an agreement with Singapore Polytechnic last month to help students make more informed career choices through workshops, industry talks and networking sessions.

Union members can also attend modular courses at the polytechnic's Professional and Adult Continuing Education Academy.

More details on the career network will be released today.

Joanna Seow