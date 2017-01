Pioneer xinyao singers Hong Shao Xuan (left) and Pan Ying performing a duet at River Hongbao's Xinyao Night at The Float @ Marina Bay last night. Xinyao Night features both pioneer and new singers. The 10-day event, part of the Chinese New Year festivities, features song and dance performances, carnival games and nightly fireworks. This year's edition will run until Saturday and is expected to draw more than a million visitors.