PIE work site collapse: No room for complacency, say workplace safety and health roundtable attendees

SINGAPORE - Leaders from eight construction-related associations on Friday (July 21) gathered for a roundtable, where they agreed on greater partnership to improve construction safety and reaffirmed their commitment to reduce the construction fatality rate to less than 1.8 per 100,000 workers by next year (2018).

Speaking about the July 14 incident when a viaduct section under construction collapsed, killing one worker and injuring 10 others, roundtable participants acknowledged that "there was no room for complacency on construction safety", the Workplace Safety and Health Council said in a statement on Saturday (July 22).

WSH Council chairman Heng Chiang Gnee said: "While investigation is under way and we do not wish to speculate on the root cause, the accident clearly shows that safety is everyone's responsibility."

He added that the construction industry is a diversified industry with multiple stakeholders where each stakeholder has a role to play, including developers, designers, contractors, sub-contractors, project managers and safety officers.

"All of these stakeholders must work together to ensure workers' safety and health and promote and inculcate safe practices," he said in his first public remarks after the accident.

The discussion at the Construction Workplace Safety and Health Leadership Roundtable focused on six key areas spanning the life cycle of a construction project: Leadership, procurement, reducing safety and health risks through good design (also known as Design for Safety or DfS), training, culture and practices.

"With concerted efforts by the industry stakeholders, the construction industry has seen an improvement in its Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) performance," said the WSH Council.

In the first half of last year, there were 17 fatalities in the construction sector.

The sector was projected to end 2016 with a workplace fatality rate of 6.8 per 100,000 employed people, cited the WSH council.

The second half of last year instead saw an improvement with fatalities in the construction sector declining by 59 per cent.

The sector ended 2016 with 24 fatalities at a fatality rate of 4.9, the lowest since 2007, said the WSH Council.

There have been four fatalities in the construction sector this year as of July 20, it added.

The roundtable was attended by association representatives from these eight associations: Real Estate Developers'Association of Singapore (REDAS), The Institution of Engineers Singapore (IES), Singapore Contractors Association Limited (SCAL), Society of Project Managers (SPM), Association of Consulting Engineers Singapore (ACES), Singapore Institute of Architects (SIA), Specialists Trade Alliance of Singapore (STAS) and Singapore Institution of Safety Officers (SISO).

Minister of State for Manpower Sam Tan said: "I am happy to see the association leaders coming together today, to discuss their plans and work with one another to improve construction safety. Through strong leadership and close partnership, we can look forward to safer workplaces and ensure our workers can go home safely to their families."