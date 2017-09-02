Picnic at Barrage to mark Kiss92's birthday

Local radio station SPH Radio's Kiss92 FM is celebrating its fifth birthday by holding its first Picnic in the Park tomorrow.

The shindig will last from noon to 8pm at the Marina Barrage and is free to the public.

Enjoy bouncy castles, carnival booths, remote-controlled LED kite performances and photo booths, as well as performances by artists such as Gareth Fernandez, 53A, and Jack and Rai.

Also head to level 2 of the Barrage, where a showcase of local short films will be screened by the Singapore Film Commission.

And what's a carnival without a dunking machine?

Kiss92 DJs have gamely agreed to be sitting ducks to raise money for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund. DJs Claressa, Charmaine, John, Josh, Arnold, Jason and Maddy will take turns to do the honours between 1pm and 4.30pm.

Besides marking its half-decade milestone, Kiss92 is also celebrating its success as a radio station. In the Nielsen Radio Diary Survey conducted in March and April this year, it was ranked as the top English radio station in Singapore, based on the percentage share of listeners of all English stations here.

In the same survey, Kiss92's breakfast show with Maddy, Jason and Arnold also emerged as the top English morning radio programme in Singapore.

Its audience has grown to 661,000, out of whom 352,000 tune in only to Kiss92 for an English radio station.

Sue-Ann Tan