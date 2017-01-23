Pick up visual communication skills at ST course

Compelling visuals are key to telling a good story, especially in today's digital age. In the first session of the new ST Skills workshop series by The Straits Times and STJobs, two newsroom veterans will teach participants how best to communicate visually.

"In an era of social media distraction, disruption and shrinking attention spans, now more than ever, you need visuals to seize eyeballs," said trainer Ken Jalleh Jr, who has more than three decades of experience in journalism.

"Whether it is videos, animation, listicles, story-telling devices; what works? What does a busy young audience want?"

In the interactive course, Visual Storytelling For The Digital Age, participants will learn how to use visual tools to get their message across in clear and compelling ways.

Mr Jalleh was founding editor of The New Paper on Sunday and former free sheet Streats, as well as socio-political magazine Lexean.

He began his career in The Straits Times and was in the team that launched Singapore Monitor and The New Paper, where he has held various senior editing positions. He is an accredited associate lecturer at the Civil Service College.

Running the course with him is Mr Lee Hup Kheng, an international award-winning infographics journalist with 26 years of experience.

Besides running The New Paper's award-winning art department, he was also the cartoonist behind its What's Hup comic strip.

The day-long course costs $589, with an early bird price of $489 until Jan 30. Registration is open at http://learning.stjobs.sg/ until Feb 6 for the first session on Feb 9.

Participants can also choose three other sessions on April 28, June 28 and Aug 23. The course runs from 9.30am to 6pm except on April 28, when it is from 9am to 5.30pm instead.

The ST Skills series aims to help professionals in media, marketing and other industries learn better communications skills from ST's in-house experts.

Upcoming courses include a workshop on writing op-ed pieces by ST opinion editor Chua Mui Hoong, as well as courses on feature writing, media relations and digital media.