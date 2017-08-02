Photo exhibition reveals stories of Singapore not always seen or told

SINGAPORE - Photojournalist Kevin Lim was drawn to the lights and sounds of 78-year-old Cheong Yock Wing's LED motorbike when he was at Pedestrian Night on Orchard Road last year. That meeting led to a photo series of Mr Cheong's group of biker friends, who held impromptu parades every Saturday at The Helix.

On a different photographic assignment some years ago, Neo Xiaobin met a member of the Caring Clown Unit, a volunteer group thatgoes monthly to the KK Women's and Children's Hospital to cheer patients up. Their inspirational work became the subject of another photo series by Ms Neo.

These are among 90 images telling numerous stories that are now on show at the Home in Focus exhibition, which will run from Aug 3 to Sept 3 at the Objectifs' Chapel Gallery.

Held in the same month as National Day, the exhibition to present Singapore stories is a joint initiative presented by Objectifs and The Straits Times, and is based on the two-page spread of the same name which started in July 2015.

"We've always focused on local people, local issues and local communities," said Ms Neo, who also coordinates the spread. "Though people say it's hard to get stories as Singapore is small, we can if we look deep enough within our own communities."

Noted Objectifs' director Emmeline Yong: "These stories reflect different facets of Singapore, and we wanted viewers to experience the same sense of discovery in learning about the lesser-known sides of our communities and our home."

Selected prints of the curated artworks will be sold at the exhibition, and net proceeds will be donated to The Straits Times Pocket Money Fund. Photojournalists will also give talks on Aug 16 and 30.

Admission to this exhibition is free and is open from 12pm to 7pm on Tuesdays to Saturdays, and from 12pm to 4pm on Sundays.