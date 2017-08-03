Photo exhibition reveals intimate side of Singapore

Photojournalist Kevin Lim was drawn to the lights and sounds of 78-year-old Cheong Yock Wing's LED electric bicycle when he was at Pedestrian Night in Orchard Road last year.

That meeting led to a photo series on Mr Cheong's group of biker friends, who hold impromptu parades every Saturday at The Helix. On a different photographic assignment some years ago, Ms Neo Xiaobin met a member of the Caring Clown Unit, a volunteer group that goes monthly to the KK Women's and Children's Hospital to cheer patients up.

Their inspirational work became the subject of another photo series by Ms Neo.

These are among 90 images telling numerous stories that are now on show at the Home In Focus exhibition, which runs from today until Sept 3 at the Objectifs' Chapel Gallery. Held in the same month as National Day, the exhibition to present Singapore stories is a joint initiative presented by Objectifs and The Straits Times, and is based on the two-page spread in the newspaper of the same name, which started in July 2015.

"We've always focused on local people, local issues and local communities," said Ms Neo, who also coordinates the spread. "Though people say it's hard to get stories as Singapore is small, we can if we look deep enough within our own communities."

Said Objectifs' director Emmeline Yong: "These stories reflect different facets of Singapore, and we want viewers to experience the same sense of discovery in learning about the lesser-known sides of our communities and our home."

Selected prints of the curated artwork will be sold at the exhibition, and net proceeds will be donated to The Straits Times Pocket Money Fund. Photojournalists will also give talks on Aug 16 and Aug 30.



Admission to this exhibition is free and is open from 12pm to 7pm on Tuesdays to Saturdays, and from 12pm to 4pm on Sundays.