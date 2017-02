An all-female troupe from the Tian Eng Dragon and Lion Dance Centre brought to life handcrafted phoenixes with LED lights at Gardens by the Bay last night, in a performance sneak peek. The largest - at 11.16m in length and 5.05m in width - entered the Singapore Book of Records as the "Largest Dancing Phoenix". Catch the phoenix dance, among others, tomorrow and on Saturday, and on Feb 10 and 11, at the Supertree Grove. Admission is free.