Philippines Secretary of National Defence visits Singapore, affirms 'warm and friendly' defence ties

SINGAPORE - Philippine Secretary of National Defence Delfin Lorenzana, currently on an introductory three-day visit here, has affirmed his country's "warm and friendly" defence relationship with Singapore.

Mr Lorenzana, who arrived in Singapore on Monday (Jan 23), called on Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen on Tuesday morning.

He inspected a Guard of Honour at the Ministry of Defence before exchanging views with Dr Ng and discussing ways for Singapore and the Philippines to enhance cooperation on regional and international security issues, including counter-terrorism and cyber security.

Dr Ng also expressed Singapore's support for the Philippines' 2017 chairmanship of the Asean Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) and ADMM-Plus Experts' Working Group on Cyber Security with New Zealand, said Mindef in a press release.

According to Mindef, Mr Lorenzana delivered a special address at the delegates' dinner for the Shangri-La Dialogue Sherpa Meeting on Monday evening.

He is due to call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana later on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, he will visit the Changi Command and Control Centre for a tour of the Information Fusion Centre and to witness the inaugural Exercise Coordinated Response. This is the first multi-national Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) exercise jointly organised by the Changi Regional HADR Coordination Centre, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the United States' Centre for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance.

Mindef said Mr Lorenzana's visit underscores the warm defence relations between the two countries.

It added: "Both countries' armed forces interact regularly through visits, professional exchanges, cross-attendance of courses, and multilateral exercises such as the ADMM-Plus Maritime Security and Counter-Terrorism Exercise in May 2016."