Philippines reaffirms 'warm and friendly' defence ties with S'pore

Philippine Secretary of National Defence Delfin Lorenzana, who is on an introductory three-day visit here, has reaffirmed his country's "warm and friendly" defence relationship with Singapore.

Mr Lorenzana, who arrived in Singapore on Monday, called on Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen yesterday morning after inspecting a guard of honour at the Ministry of Defence (Mindef).

During the meeting, he exchanged views with Dr Ng on ways for the two countries to enhance cooperation on regional and international security issues, including counter-terrorism and cyber security.

Dr Ng expressed Singapore's support for the Philippines' 2017 chairmanship of the Asean Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) and its co-chairmanship of the ADMM- Plus Experts' Working Group on Cyber Security with New Zealand.

Mr Lorenzana also called on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana yesterday.

He will visit the Changi Command and Control Centre today for a tour of the Information Fusion Centre and to witness the inaugural Exercise Coordinated Response.

This is the first multinational Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) exercise jointly organised by the Changi Regional HADR Coordination Centre, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the United States' Centre for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance.

Mr Lorenzana also delivered a special address on Monday at the delegates' dinner for the Shangri-La Dialogue Sherpa Meeting.

In a Facebook post about Mr Lorenzana's special address, Dr Ng said: "I'm glad he had the opportunity to share the Philippines' vision for an inclusive, united and relevant Asean."

Mindef said Mr Lorenzana's visit underscores the warm defence relations between the two countries.

"Both countries' armed forces interact regularly through visits, professional exchanges, cross-attendance of courses, and multilateral exercises such as the ADMM-Plus Maritime Security and Counter-Terrorism Exercise in May 2016."