Philip Yeo biography raises more than $500k for charity

More than half a million dollars have been raised for charity in conjunction with the launch of former senior bureaucrat Philip Yeo's biography, Neither Civil Nor Servant.

The funds collected by the Economic Development Innovations Singapore (EDIS) - which Mr Yeo chairs - will go towards helping underprivileged children, via the company's corporate social responsibility arm, EDIS Cares.

The monies will enable EDIS Cares to expand its programmes in Singapore to reach a targeted 300 children over the next three years, EDIS said yesterday.

The EDIS Cares fund is administered by the Community Foundation of Singapore.

Neither Civil Nor Servant - The Philip Yeo Story, published by Straits Times Press, was written by Mr Peh Shing Huei and captures the half-century career of the former Economic Development Board chairman.

Mr Yeo, 70, said he was pleased that the book was a "catalyst for many generous donations".

"The book dealt at length with human capital so it is good that it helped to create opportunities for the underprivileged in our next generation of talent," he added.

The book has been topping The Sunday Times' non-fiction bestseller list since its launch on Nov 11. A book-signing session was held yesterday at the Kinokuniya store in Ngee Ann City, with Mr Yeo and Mr Peh discussing reactions they have received to the book.