Philip Yeo biography raises more than $500,000 for underprivileged children

SINGAPORE - Over half a million dollars have been raised for charity, in conjunction with the recent launch of former senior bureaucrat Philip Yeo's biography, Neither Civil Nor Servant.

The funds collected by the Economic Development Innovations Singapore (EDIS) - which Mr Yeo is the chairman of - will go towards helping underprivileged children, via the company's corporate social responsibility arm, EDIS Cares.

The monies, raised through private donations and pre-launch book sales, will enable EDIS Cares to expand its programmes in Singapore to reach a targeted 300 children over the next three years, EDIS said on Sunday (Jan 15).

The EDIS Cares fund is administered by the Community Foundation of Singapore.

Neither Civil Nor Servant - The Philip Yeo Story, published by Straits Times Press, was written by author Peh Shing Huei and captures the half-a-century career of the former Economic Development Board chairman.

Mr Yeo, 70, said he was pleased that the book was a "catalyst for many generous donations" to the EDIS Cares Fund.

"The book dealt at length with human capital so it is good that it helped to create opportunities for the underprivileged in our next generation of talent," he added.

Neither Civil Nor Servant has been well received, topping The Sunday Times' non-fiction best seller list since its launch on November 11 last year.

It has also occupied the number one spot on the top seller list in most bookstore chains across Singapore since.

The book went into first reprint a month after its debut and is expected to hit the 10,000 copy sales mark soon.

A book signing session was held on Sunday at the Kinokuniya store in Ngee Ann City yesterday with Mr Yeo and Mr Peh sitting down to discuss reactions they have received to the book.