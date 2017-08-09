Pharmacist who blazes a trail

Ms Fatimah Moideen Kutty

Director, Operations Khoo Teck Puat Hospital

Alexandra Health System

The Commendation Medal

As the chief pharmacist at Alexandra Hospital (AH) in 2005, Ms Fatimah Moideen Kutty played a key role in helping AH become the first hospital to pilot the Medication Reconciliation System for Inpatients in Singapore.

The system, in which pharmacists look at patients' current medication and medication history, before handing the information over to doctors, was then rolled out across Singapore over the next few years.

Five years later, at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, as deputy director of human resources (HR), Ms Fatimah led a team which helped to standardise the medication-use process in nursing homes in Singapore.

Ms Fatimah, 49, said of being awarded the Commendation Medal at this year's National Day Awards: "This is totally unexpected but I am certainly very happy and grateful to receive this award. I dedicate this award to my family for their unstinting support."

"I also like to thank my bosses for giving me many opportunities to pursue excellence, challenge norms and find new ways to make care better for our patients."

Ms Fatimah, who began her career as a pharmacist at the National University Hospital in 1991, was also the recipient of Professor Lucy Wan Outstanding Pharmacist Award in 2007.

Felicia Choo