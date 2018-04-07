Perfect bottles in red and white

When planning a party, it can be a headache trying to decide which wine to serve.

There is no need for a big variety of wines when you have a couple of perfect bottles. A bottle each of red and white should do the trick.

Here are two we recommend, from the ST Wine online stock list.

The Quinta Do Portal Grande Reserva (ST Wine Club price: $72) is aromatic with ripe blackberry and dark cherry tones.

This is a wine with fine acidity and mature tannins, and it ends with a light bitter note. You can drink this young with red meat and cheese, but it has cellaring potential.

It is recommended to pair the wine with rendang, satay, foie gras, turkey, honey baked ham and beef, lamb and pork dishes.

The Patriarche Chablis Chardonnay (ST Wine Club price: $62) is a lovely shade of yellow, with luminous green reflections.

The taste is balanced, combining elegant stone fruit with citrus freshness.

It is perfect with shellfish and oysters, grilled or steamed fish, pepper or fried soft-shell crab or even with dim sum.

At ST Wine online, you will get a specially curated selection of Old World and New World wines, including organic and biodynamic wines.

Get free delivery with a minimum purchase of $180 for any wine featured in the "Single Bottle Specials" promotion.

For purchases of below $180, there is a $16 delivery charge.