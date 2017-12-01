Peranakan Inn Restaurant in Katong suspended for cockroach infestation

SINGAPORE - A restaurant in East Coast Road has been suspended from operating for two weeks after it was found to have a cockroach infestation.

The Peranakan Inn Restaurant, which closed from Thursday (Nov30), is part of a chain under the House of Peranakan Group.The group has two more restaurants in Siglap and Tiong Bahru, which remain open.

In addition to the suspension order by the National Environment Agency (NEA), the restaurant has been fined $800 for accumulating 12 demerit points over the last 12 months, with two instances of cockroach infestation.

Licensees who accumulate 12 or more demerit points during a 12-month period may have his licence suspended for either two or four weeks, or cancelled, depending on his past record, said the NEA.

The NEA added that all food handlers working in the suspended premises must attend and pass the Basic Food Hygiene Course again before they can resume work.

Commenting on the suspension, the agency said: "NEA takes a serious view of these offences and would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, and to engage only registered food handlers."

It also said it will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act and advised members of the public to call 1800-225-5632 with details of such violations.