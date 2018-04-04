Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car near Tampines Mall

Photos from the scene show that the car had crashed into railings near Tampines Mall.
The accident occurred at around 5.20pm in Tampines Central 5, the police told The Straits Times.
SINGAPORE - A 62-year-old woman was taken to hospital on Wednesday evening (April 4) after she was allegedly hit by a car near Tampines Mall.

The accident occurred at around 5.20pm in Tampines Central 5, the police told The Straits Times.

The pedestrian was taken conscious to Changi General Hospital.

ST understands that the driver had lost control and hit the woman, who was on the pavement.

Photos from the scene show that the car had crashed into railings there.

Police investigations are ongoing.

