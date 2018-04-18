Pedestrian injured after car mounts kerb, rams railing in Little India

SINGAPORE - A pedestrian was injured after a car mounted a kerb and crashed into a railing in Little India on Tuesday (April 17).

Photos of the accident posted on social media showed that the car rammed through the railing and crashed outside a shophouse near Tekka Centre.

The incident occurred at around 2pm in Buffalo Road, said a police spokesman on Wednesday.

The pedestrian, a 31-year-old man, was conscious when sent to Raffles Hospital, the spokesman added.

The Straits Times understands that the car was in line to enter a carpark when the driver realised she was in the wrong lane. While changing lanes, the car suddenly surged forward and mounted the kerb.

Police investigations are ongoing.