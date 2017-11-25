PCF to open more senior care centres by 2019

SINGAPORE - The PAP Community Foundation (PCF) plans to open three more Sparkle Care senior care centres within the next two years, increasing its maximum daily daycare capacity to around 300 places.

This underscores PCF's swift expansion beyond its core Sparkletots preschool business, and into the eldercare sector.

Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong, who also chairs the PCF's Council of Management, made the announcement at the official opening of the second Sparkle Care centre in Yew Tee on Saturday morning (Nov 25).

"Over a period of time, we hope that PCF - just as it is synonymous for preschools now - will also be known as a provider of quality senior care services," he said.

While Yew Tee is a relatively young town, Singapore's population is also ageing rapidly, added Marsiling-Yew Tee MP Alex Yam.

"It is important for us to put in services before the peak comes," Mr Yam said.

The first Sparkle Care centre started operations in Simei in 2015, while the one in Yew Tee did so earlier this year.

Part of the programme involves inter-generational bonding opportunities, where preschoolers from nearby Sparkletots centres visit Sparkle Care's seniors.

Together, both centres offer a total of around 120 daily daycare places.

They currently care for about 225 seniors, not all of whom attend every day.

Many have health conditions ranging from dementia to Parkinson's disease, and may have trouble caring for themselves at home. To help family members cope, PCF also organises caregiver support and training programmes.

Mr Tan Song Mong, who is director of PCF's senior care division, said that the foundation learnt many things from running its very first centre. These lessons were incorporated in the running of its newest centre, he said.

"For example, patients with advanced dementia need quietness sometimes," he said. "So, we have more private spaces for them."