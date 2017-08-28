PCF to help children develop interest in arts, sports

Pre-schoolers from NTUC My first Skool engaging in activities.
Pre-schoolers from NTUC My first Skool engaging in activities. PHOTO: ST FILE
Published
1 hour ago

Singapore's largest pre-school operator, the PAP Community Foundation (PCF), will offer opportunities for children under its charge to develop their interest in a range of areas in the arts and sports, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said.

He was at the PCF Family Day at National Gallery Singapore yesterday, where more than 10,000 PCF children, staff and their families explored artworks including 50 pieces by PCF pupils.

PCF will support the Government's plans to improve the sector, and build and operate "early years centres" in new HDB estates, Mr Lee said, adding that these will help all children get an equal start in life.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 28, 2017, with the headline 'PCF to help children develop interest in arts, sports'. Print Edition | Subscribe
