Patients can pick up prescriptions 24/7 at newly reopened Bedok Polyclinic

SINGAPORE - Patients can collect their prescriptions at any time of the day and without seeing a pharmacist at Bedok Polyclinic, which reopened recently at the new community hub, Heartbeat@Bedok.

A new service called Pilbox allows patients to pick up their medicine conveniently, and has already slashed waiting time at the polyclinic.

On Tuesday (Nov 14), Dr Juliana Bahadin, clinic director and consultant at Bedok Polyclinic, which comes under SingHealth, told reporters Pilbox has decreased counter waiting time by 40 per cent.

With this service, patients will be alerted by an SMS when their medicine is ready for collection, and they can go to the 40-locker kiosk any time to pick it up.

Pilbox also features a self-cooling system, which allows a wider range of medication, including insulin, a common refill prescription drug that requires cooling, to be collected through self-service lockers.

However, as a precaution, the lockers cannot store any addictive medicine, such as cough medicine or opioid drugs, Ms Christina Lim, head of pharmacy operations at SingHealth Polyclinics, told The Straits Times. "The area is closely monitored and there are plenty of CCTVs to make sure no one can abuse Pilbox," she added.

Pilbox has been piloted in Marine Parade Polyclinic and will later be introduced in Punggol Polyclinic.

Four kiosks that allow patients with chronic conditions to check their blood pressure or body mass index (BMI) have also been introduced at Bedok Polyclinic, where 70 per cent of patients suffer from chronic conditions.

Dr Bahadin said 100 to 130 patients use this service daily.

Madam Loo Yoke Ching, 71, a housewife, said: "I have hypertension, diabetes and high cholesterol. The kiosks are important for me. They save me time."

On Tuesday, during a media tour of Bedok Polyclinic, Dr Bahadin told reporters about its integrated care services, such as a diabetes and pre-diabetes management programme.

The polyclinic also now offers new podiatry, physiotherapy and diagnostic radiology services to spare patients from having to go to different hospitals.

SingHealth intends to roll out technology-based services such as Pilbox and integrated care services at all its polyclinics eventually.