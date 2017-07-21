Pathlight students design ez-link cards for National Day

Remember the dinosaur purse that became a viral hit after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's wife Ho Ching carried it during a White House visit last year?

The artwork of Pathlight School student See Toh Sheng Jie, 21, who designed the $14.80 purse that sold out within a day of the White House visit, can now be found on an ez-link card.

His design, with the same dino motif, is part of an exclusive series of ez-link cards launched to mark National Day.

He and his schoolmates from Pathlight School - Mr Glenn Phua, 21, Jonathan Cai, 14, and Mr Muhammad Khairul Asmi, 19 - came up with nine designs, which are up for sale at the school's Art Faculty merchandise corner.

His dino series will be available in six colours for $8 each. The other series, Singapore shophouses, can be bought in a bundle for $15.

Ms Denise Phua, president of Autism Resource Centre and school supervisor of Pathlight School Board, said: "People with autism have much to contribute. This year, in celebration of National Day, we wish to provide a platform for our special folks to express their love for the cultural melting pot that we call home."

The ez-link card sets were unveiled at the opening ceremony of an exhibition, Art For Autism: All Things Singapore, at Fullerton Hotel yesterday. The annual event, now in its third year, showcases outstanding artwork by autistic students in Pathlight's Art Development Programme.

This year, it features the work of a total of 33 students and alumni, and is centred on how they view Singapore. Some pieces, for example, show famous landmarks like the Merlion and classic shophouses.

The exhibition will run until Aug 30.