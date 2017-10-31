Passing the Commonwealth Baton

Britain's Prince Charles received the Commonwealth Baton from national table tennis player Clarence Chew, 21, last night, while his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, looked on. The royal couple, who are here on an official visit, met Mr Chew, a gold medallist at the last Commonwealth Games in 2014, along with other Singaporean athletes and para-athletes at the Merlion Park yesterday. The Queen's Commonwealth Baton Relay, which leads up to next April's Commonwealth Games in Australia, was launched by Queen Elizabeth II in March this year. From Buckingham Palace, the baton is making its way through the six Commonwealth regions of Africa, the Americas, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia and Oceania.