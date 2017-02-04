Passers-by shield injured motorcyclist with umbrellas, give first aid after accident with van

SINGAPORE - Passers-by rushed to help a motorcyclist who was injured after an accident with a van along Tanjong Katong Road on Saturday (Feb 4) afternoon, with some shielding him with umbrellas and a woman speaking to him to try and keep him awake.

The accident occurred outside the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace at about 1pm, citizen journalism site Stomp first reported on Saturday.

The van was reportedly turning out of Gray Lane, a slip road along Tanjong Katong Road, when it collided with the motorcycle.

An eyewitness who gave her name only as Ms Lisa told The Straits Times that five to 10 people gathered to help the motorcyclist, who lay bleeding on the road.

"Many people were trying to help him," said the 35-year-old domestic helper. "Some called for an ambulance and gave him first aid."

She added that many young people came from the nearby church to help, along with a man she believed to be a priest.

"A lady was trying to talk to him so he won't fall asleep. He was lying in an awkward position, his arm could not move," she said.

Despite the efforts from the public, the motorcylist fell unconscious.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told The Straits Times on Saturday (Feb 4) that it was alerted around 12.50pm.

It dispatched one ambulance and took the male motorcyclist in his 20s to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

His injuries are understood to be severe.

The Straits Times has contacted the police for more information.