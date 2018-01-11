Pasir Ris residents evacuated after gas leak discovered at HDB block

SINGAPORE - Residents of a Pasir Ris Housing Board block were evacuated on Wednesday (Jan 10), after a gas leak was discovered in the block's service pipe.

A strong smell of gas had lingered in the air at Block 610, Elias Road, for close to eight hours since 10am, reported Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News on Thursday.

An area at the foot of the block was closed for at least three hours, as the authorities carried out investigations and repair works, Shin Min said.

An 87-year-old resident, who lives on the third floor, told Shin Min that he noticed the smell at home at around 10am, but did not know where it had come from.

He said: "Initially, the smell was quite faint and we thought that it would go away after a while. But instead, the smell became stronger and the police even came to our door to get us to evacuate."

The Straits Times understands that residents from the first to seventh floors were evacuated.

Workers from Singapore Power and CityGas were seen at the block.

According to Shin Min, the smell of gas began to dissipate only at around 6pm and residents were allowed to return to their homes at about 7pm.

In response to media queries, a spokesman for Singapore Power said that it was alerted to the suspected gas leak at 5.10pm and officers were deployed to the site immediately.

"In our investigation, we found a small leak in the service pipe supplying gas to the block. We immediately carried out repairs and the work was completed by 8.50pm," he said.

The spokesman added that there was no disruption to the gas supply in the block.