Part of Punggol East road closed for 3 hours after cargo truck hits height limit barrier

SINGAPORE - A section of Punggol East road was closed for three hours on Monday (Nov 6) after a truck that was above the height limit crashed into a height limit barrier.

According to the Land Transport Authority's (LTA's) One Motoring website, Punggol East road, towards Tampines Expressway (TPE), after Punggol Field Walk, was closed from 4.05pm.

The road was reopened at about 7.10pm.

The police told The Straits Times that they were alerted at 3.53pm to an accident involving a lorry along the slip road at Punggol East into TPE.

No injuries were reported and police investigations are ongoing.

Accident on Punggol East (towards TPE) after Punggol Field Walk. Punggol East closed after Punggol Field Walk — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) November 6, 2017

A photo posted on Facebook page Roads.sg shows a truck at the scene, with its cargo upended on the road.

Drivers who are found guilty of damaging road structures can be jailed for up to two years and/or fined up to $5,000.

Repeat offenders face up to five years' jail and a maximum fine of $10,000.