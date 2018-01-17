Part of MCE closed due to burst water pipe

A section of the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) was closed last night after a water pipe burst in the tunnel.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that a section of the eastbound MCE tunnel between the Central Boulevard exit and the Marina Boulevard entrance was temporarily closed to traffic due to a burst water pipe at 9.10pm.

"Repair works to fix the burst pipe are ongoing," said the LTA spokesman. "Affected motorists can re-enter the MCE tunnel via Marina Boulevard."

Photos shared online showed vehicles driving in "rain" inside the tunnel. Mr Juffri Mohamad, who is in his 20s, told ST he was on his way home in the MCE tunnel towards Changi when he noticed a mist.

"I was driving in my car with the windows wound down at around 8.45pm, about 15m from the first entrance, when I saw something very misty in front," said Mr Juffri, who works in the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

"I thought it was car fumes, but I felt the water from the top, and my windscreen had water droplets. All four sprinklers in the four lanes were activated," he said. "Everyone was driving through the water."

In May last year, sprinklers were accidentally activated in the MCE, drenching the eastbound tunnel. There was a similar incident in 2015.

The tunnel was reopened at 11.25pm last night. LTA is investigating the cause of the incident.

