Part of ceiling board at RWS casino falls, injuring 4

Part of a ceiling board at the casino in Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) collapsed yesterday morning, injuring three renovation workers and one security officer.

External contractors were carrying out enhancement works when part of the ceiling board leading to the mezzanine gaming area fell around 10am, a spokesman for RWS told The Straits Times yesterday.

"There were no guests at that area during the incident. One security staff and three external contractors sustained minor injuries," the spokesman added.

A worker who was helping to clear the debris said he had heard from other workers that there was a loud bang when the portion of the ceiling board fell in the casino and everyone ran out.

Other than a few workers who were clearing debris from the sealed-off area, the situation appeared normal when ST visited, with casino patrons seemingly unaware of what had happened.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that it was alerted to the accident at 10.13am.

Four men were injured, with three taken conscious to Singapore General Hospital. The fourth person received outpatient treatment at the resort's clinic.

MINOR INJURIES There were no guests at that area during the incident. One security staff and three external contractors sustained minor injuries. AN RWS SPOKESMAN

ST understands they suffered neck pains and head injuries. The men were discharged yesterday.

The mezzanine gaming area is temporarily closed and will resume operation after a thorough safety inspection is completed, said the RWS spokesman. "The safety of our guests and employees is our top priority."

Lydia Lam, Raffaella Nathan Charles