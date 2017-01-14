Parliamentary Secretary Amrin Amin gets married

Wearing a white baju kurung, Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs Amrin Amin, 38, married family doctor Shariffah Nadia Aljunied, 30, yesterday. The couple had their solemnisation ceremony and exchanged rings at Sultan Mosque, near Arab Street. The private ceremony was attended by 50 of the couple's family members and close friends, including former senior parliamentary secretary Hawazi Daipi and Jurong GRC MP Rahayu Mahzam. After the simple ceremony, they hosted their guests to dinner at the nearby Padi@Bussorah Malay restaurant. The couple will hold their wedding reception today and tomorrow. Mr Amrin, an MP for Sembawang GRC and a former corporate lawyer, thanked people for their good wishes "as we start our new life as man and wife".