Parliament: RM13.9m in fees paid to Malaysia in Nov and Dec, Singapore to match road charges

SINGAPORE - Singapore will match the RM20 road charge that Malaysia imposed on Nov 1 last year, said Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan in Parliament on Monday (Jan 9).

Mr Khaw also revealed that Singapore-registered vehicles entering Malaysia via the checkpoints at Woodlands and Tuas have paid an estimated RM13.9m (S$4.48m) in road charges between Nov 1 and Dec 20.

He was replying to Mr Ang Wei Neng (Jurong GRC), who asked for an estimate of road charges paid by Singapore-registered vehicles and if Singapore plans to impose similar charges in the near future.

Details of the matching charge will be announced soon, said Mr Khaw, who added that Singapore has a "long-standing policy of matching any levy, tolls or fees" imposed on vehicles crossing into Malaysia.

"This is to ensure that Malaysia takes into consideration our response whenever they raise their tolls or introduce a new levy," he said.

Mr Ang also asked if the number of vehicles going into Malaysia had gone down significantly since the charge came into effect.

Mr Khaw said there was no noticeable drop, noting that the levying of the charges coincided with the year-end holiday period.

He added that most of the vehicles crossing at the checkpoints were motorcycles, for which the charges did not apply.