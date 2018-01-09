Parliament Briefs: PMD users in 3 accidents a week

PMD users in 3 accidents a week

About 110 accidents involving users of personal mobility devices (PMDs) took place between January and September last year, an average of about three accidents a week.

Of these, about 30 were on public paths involving pedestrians and PMD users.

The rest took place at public road junctions when PMD riders were crossing the road, and on roads when they were illegally riding parallel to vehicular traffic.

The prevalence of some of these riders travelling on public roads and paths has led Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan to ask the Active Mobility Advisory Panel to review the current code of conduct and regulations on the use of PMDs.

New powers for ICA officers

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers will be able to conduct searches of suspicious people at immigration checkpoints and also arrest them, after changes to the law were passed yesterday. The officers will be given police powers at and around air, land and sea checkpoints. Previously, they were allowed to conduct searches only in limited areas, such as when going through the bags of travellers during security checks.

Fee gauge for affordable healthcare

The fee benchmark to be introduced by the Ministry of Health this year is part of "a larger strategy to keep healthcare costs affordable and sustainable", said Senior Minister of State for Health Chee Hong Tat.

Mr Chee also told Dr Lim Wee Kiak (Sembawang GRC) the benchmark would not restrict competition, as there is no obligation for doctors to charge what the benchmark states. Doctors may continue to charge higher or lower fees.

New licensing scheme for plumbers

Sanitary plumbers who install and repair sanitary appliances will be licensed by PUB and operate under a common licence with water service plumbers, under a new Bill introduced in Parliament yesterday.

A new licensing scheme will require both types of plumbers to be competent in carrying out the respective plumbing works. It will place the local plumbing industry under PUB's authority, and aims to improve standards.

Cybersecurity Bill introduced

Singapore yesterday introduced a Cybersecurity Bill in Parliament, which will give the Cyber Security Agency powers to order an investigation into a suspected cyber attack, while working with sector regulators.

Organisations must then surrender any information requested. Owners of critical information infrastructure - such as those in banking, telecom and energy sectors - must also report security breaches and attacks "within hours".

Failure to do so can lead to a fine or jail term.