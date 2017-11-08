Parliament Briefs: No steel from Kobe Steel used in local infrastructure works

No steel from Kobe Steel used in local infrastructure works

No structural steel from Japan's scandal-hit Kobe Steel had been imported for use in Singapore, according to checks made by the Building and Construction Authority with major steel stockists and fabricators here.

Senior Minister of State for National Development Koh Poh Koon said this in Parliament yesterday, when replying to Mr Chong Kee Hiong (Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC). Kobe Steel had falsified quality data about its metals.

Trial for impact-resistant screens on buses

Next year, 16 buses will be fitted with impact-resistant protective screens for a trial to test their effectiveness, said Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min.

The six-month trial by the Land Transport Authority will allow it to get feedback from commuters and bus captains as there had been complaints of blinding glare coming off the screens in similar projects elsewhere, Dr Lam said in his reply to Mr Melvin Yong (Tanjong Pagar GRC).

Tenders for major civil contracts for North-South Corridor

Half, or eight out of 16, of the major civil contracts for the North-South Corridor have been called, said Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min yesterday when he gave an update on the progress of the 21.5km expressway.

Ms Lee Bee Wah (Nee Soon GRC) wanted to know whether any contract was for the Yishun segment that would affect her constituents. Dr Lam said he did not have the information at hand.

Construction of the expressway is expected to start early next year and be completed in 2026.