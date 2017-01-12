Park's birds cheep in to welcome Year of the Rooster

To usher in the Year of the Rooster, some feathered friends at the Jurong Bird Park are getting in on the festivities.

Guests to the park can learn more about the fowl family at the Wings of Asia trail, where 13 varieties of pheasants are on display. Peafowls and jungle fowls are also in aviaries along the existing trail.

The red jungle fowl might be particularly familiar to visitors. It is the ancestor of domestic chickens and can be seen roaming around, even in urban Singapore.

Some of the birds will also feast on special nian gao - a cake made with brown rice flour and glutinuous rice flour.

Over at the High Flyers show at 11am and 3pm, Sassy, a sulphur-crested cockatoo, will spread cheer by delivering red packets to the audience.

Visitors will also be able to catch mascot appearances and lion dance performances at the Jurong Bird Park and other parks under Wildlife Reserves Singapore from Jan 28 to 30. On these days, a 10 per cent discount will be given for Friends of Wildlife memberships purchased online, but usual admission fees apply otherwise.